ETF Managers Group LLC Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 132,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 567.6% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 82,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,004 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,248,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,635,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,247,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after buying an additional 31,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.07.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

