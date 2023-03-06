ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $49,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $186.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $222.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.09.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

