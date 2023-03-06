ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 240 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 92.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 30.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 110.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 0.1 %

IPG Photonics Profile

IPGP stock opened at $127.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.23. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $134.81.

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.