ETF Managers Group LLC Takes $548,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99.
Norwegian Cruise Line Profile
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.
