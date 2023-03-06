Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $19.62

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.74 billion and approximately $139.34 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $19.62 or 0.00087190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,507.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00393190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.74 or 0.00678644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.16 or 0.00551681 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00169275 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,767,160 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.