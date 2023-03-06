Ethereum Price Hits $1,576.15 on Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $192.88 billion and approximately $5.16 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,576.15 or 0.06997152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00073383 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00028491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00054061 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000286 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00024371 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.