Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,800 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 280,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

Shares of CUYTF remained flat at $27.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $27.25.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

