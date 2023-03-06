Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Position Lowered by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Etsy by 400.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 166.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,692 shares of company stock valued at $14,157,243 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $121.01. The company had a trading volume of 468,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,440. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $154.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.