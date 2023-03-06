European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) vs. XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Critical Analysis

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) and XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares European Wax Center and XWELL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center 4.27% 8.41% 3.27% XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares European Wax Center and XWELL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center $178.68 million 6.67 -$3.41 million $0.23 81.53 XWELL $73.73 million 0.55 $3.35 million ($0.17) -2.52

Insider and Institutional Ownership

XWELL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than European Wax Center. XWELL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than European Wax Center, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

64.8% of European Wax Center shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of XWELL shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of European Wax Center shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of XWELL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for European Wax Center and XWELL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 2 3 0 2.60 XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00

European Wax Center currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.33%. XWELL has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 249.98%. Given XWELL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XWELL is more favorable than European Wax Center.

Volatility & Risk

European Wax Center has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XWELL has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

European Wax Center beats XWELL on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About European Wax Center

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About XWELL

(Get Rating)

XWELL, Inc. provides global travel health and wellness services. It operates through the following segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and Corporate and Other. The XpresSpa segment offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment deals with diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public. The Treat segment consists of access to integrated care which can seamlessly fit into a post-pandemic world and is designed to deliver on-demand access to integrated healthcare through technology and personalized services, positioned for a traveler to access health care, records and real-time information all in one place. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb on January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

