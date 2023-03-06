Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 448 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,568,000 after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $290.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $232.97 and a 52 week high of $325.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.42 and a 200-day moving average of $299.02.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,162 shares of company stock valued at $11,078,914. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

