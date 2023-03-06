Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of D stock opened at $55.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.08. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.74 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

