Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $467.38 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $416.23 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $476.57 and its 200 day moving average is $496.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

