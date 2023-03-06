Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $382,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 92.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,007,000 after buying an additional 1,906,969 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 296.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,038,000 after buying an additional 1,120,079 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after buying an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,746 shares of company stock worth $3,523,210. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $70.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

