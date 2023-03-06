Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 130.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,362 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 122,542 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,106,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 92,757 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 785,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 76,875 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $9.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $10.91.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

