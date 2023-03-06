Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sony Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SONY. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $85.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The company has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Stories

