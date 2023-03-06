Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 2,480 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,314,000 after purchasing an additional 234,158 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Sanofi by 48.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684,509 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sanofi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $47.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.