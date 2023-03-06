Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Electric to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.21.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $86.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $87.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day moving average of $77.86. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2,879.33, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.