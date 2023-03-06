Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 671 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $574,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,881,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,860 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 19.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,932,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,306,000 after buying an additional 967,806 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,142,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,280,000 after buying an additional 452,184 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $46.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $61.10.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

