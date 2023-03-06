Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AQUA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,500.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 160.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,430,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after buying an additional 1,498,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 27,503.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 796,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after purchasing an additional 794,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 63.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,173,000 after purchasing an additional 752,905 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,248,000 after acquiring an additional 713,929 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.02, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

