Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.57.
Several research analysts have recently commented on AQUA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,500.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.02, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.
