Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the January 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $108.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $203.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.05 and its 200-day moving average is $100.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,771 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,958 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 253,843 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $22,237,000 after buying an additional 15,247 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 11,963 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

