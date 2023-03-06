Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Short Interest Update

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,800 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 1,107,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Exro Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

EXROF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 71,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,855. Exro Technologies has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for first and second life batteries.

