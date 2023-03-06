Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Decreased by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.4% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.70.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.36. 1,813,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,794,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The company has a market capitalization of $457.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

