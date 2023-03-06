EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 109,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

EZFill Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EZFL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 59,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,558. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.37. EZFill has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZFill

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EZFill stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) by 154.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.16% of EZFill worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

EZFill Company Profile

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

Featured Stories

