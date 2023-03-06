Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Up 6.4% in February

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the January 31st total of 130,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

NYSE:AGM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,632. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.27 and a 200-day moving average of $118.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total transaction of $50,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,924.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

