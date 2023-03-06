FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Up 22.4% in February

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after buying an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.96.

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,505. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

