Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,800 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 694,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Fibra UNO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Fibra UNO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBASF remained flat at $1.49 during trading on Friday. Fibra UNO has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

