Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 265,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 184,980 shares.The stock last traded at $108.35 and had previously closed at $106.78.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.73. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

