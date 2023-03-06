Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 212,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 290,884 shares.The stock last traded at $26.20 and had previously closed at $26.17.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

