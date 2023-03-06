Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is Prana Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5,949.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 830,015 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 4.3% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $63,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after buying an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,495 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,166,000 after acquiring an additional 747,909 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,569,000 after purchasing an additional 695,648 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $483,603,000 after purchasing an additional 246,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.71. The company had a trading volume of 537,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,861. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average of $74.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.66%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

