Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.52.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,526,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $572,490,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $390,114,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $63.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.56.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -6.66%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

