Financial Comparison: KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) vs. Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for KB Financial Group and Inter & Co, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inter & Co, Inc. 0 3 2 0 2.40

KB Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $46.15, indicating a potential upside of 18.49%. Inter & Co, Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.73, indicating a potential upside of 98.14%. Given Inter & Co, Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inter & Co, Inc. is more favorable than KB Financial Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Financial Group 20.82% 13.14% 0.93% Inter & Co, Inc. N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KB Financial Group and Inter & Co, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares KB Financial Group and Inter & Co, Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Financial Group $16.45 billion 0.97 $3.72 billion $9.16 4.25 Inter & Co, Inc. $536.80 million 0.80 -$13.47 million N/A N/A

KB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KB Financial Group beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group, Inc. engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities. The Retail Banking business segment offers services such as private customer current accounts, savings, deposits, consumer loans and mortgage loans. The Other Banking business segment provides services relating to banking business besides corporate banking and retail banking services. The Credit Card business segment offers services such as domestic as well as overseas credit and debit card operations. The Investment and Securities business segment provides services such as investment banking and brokerage. The Life Insurance business segment provides products such as life insurance and wealth management. The company was founded on September 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

