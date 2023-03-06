Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Short Interest Update

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,543,600 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the January 31st total of 1,948,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,436.0 days.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS FGRRF remained flat at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.65.

About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)

Fingerprint Cards AB engages in the development and provision of biometric system solutions. It offers solutions for smartphones and tablets, smart cards, internet of things and innovations, and automotive. The company was founded on April 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

