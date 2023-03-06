Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Short Interest Update

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,543,600 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the January 31st total of 1,948,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,436.0 days.
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS FGRRF remained flat at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.65.
About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (FGRRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.