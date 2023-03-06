First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FRC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Sterne Agee CRT raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.90.

NYSE FRC opened at $123.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day moving average of $130.95. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $174.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

