First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Up 19.0% in February

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.2 days.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
CARZ traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.20.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a boost from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
