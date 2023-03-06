Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 664,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89,306 shares during the quarter. Five9 makes up 3.5% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $49,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,982 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 25.8% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,538,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,213,000 after purchasing an additional 315,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,519,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,491,000 after purchasing an additional 19,821 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $121.17.

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,149,301.07. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,695.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,149,301.07. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,695.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $37,206.94. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 147,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,553,618 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

