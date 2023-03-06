Flare (FLR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.44 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. Flare has a total market cap of $409.92 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flare has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Flare coin can now be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00422118 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.65 or 0.28532413 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 11,187,991,749 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 11,999,991,148 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03715165 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $9,318,434.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.