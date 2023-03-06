FlatQube Trading Down 22.3% Over Last Week (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00009886 BTC on popular exchanges. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and $1,314.23 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.20020775 USD and is down -6.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16,567.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

