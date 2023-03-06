Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Down 13.1% in February

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the January 31st total of 25,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Flexible Solutions International Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:FSI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.11. 12,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.72. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.58.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,621 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $55,329.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,487,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,904 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $31,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,471,900 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,621 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $55,329.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,487,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,724 shares of company stock worth $134,352. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.