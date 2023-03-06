Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Down 13.1% in February

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the January 31st total of 25,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:FSI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.11. 12,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.72. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,621 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $55,329.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,487,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,904 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $31,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,471,900 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,621 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $55,329.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,487,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,724 shares of company stock worth $134,352. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 60.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82,344 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.