Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) SVP Rebecca Boll Sells 19,706 Shares

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FLNC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,234. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $441.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,024,000. Siemens AG bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,508,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

