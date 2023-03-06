Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Formula One Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of FWONK opened at $75.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $75.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Formula One Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Formula One Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

