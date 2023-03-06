Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $68.49

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.49, but opened at $74.76. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $74.76, with a volume of 311 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORTY. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

