Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $68.49

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.49, but opened at $74.76. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $74.76, with a volume of 311 shares.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.
The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
