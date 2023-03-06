FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) & Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Head to Head Contrast

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) and Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Corebridge Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies N/A N/A $4.65 million N/A N/A Corebridge Financial $18.02 billion 0.75 $8.15 billion N/A N/A

Corebridge Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies N/A -8.93% -8.72% Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Corebridge Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FOXO Technologies and Corebridge Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Corebridge Financial 0 5 7 0 2.58

Corebridge Financial has a consensus price target of $24.91, indicating a potential upside of 20.16%. Given Corebridge Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Corebridge Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corebridge Financial beats FOXO Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, high net worth products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

