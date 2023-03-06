Frontier (FRONT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.05 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $20.51 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Frontier has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frontier Profile

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

