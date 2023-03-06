FRP (FRPH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ FRPH opened at $53.92 on Monday. FRP has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $63.52. The firm has a market cap of $510.08 million, a P/E ratio of 414.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $56.68.
In other FRP news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $40,220.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,408.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $82,256.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $64,836.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $40,220.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,408.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,061 shares of company stock valued at $180,208. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.
