FRP (FRPH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FRP Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRPH opened at $53.92 on Monday. FRP has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $63.52. The firm has a market cap of $510.08 million, a P/E ratio of 414.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $56.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FRP news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $40,220.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,408.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $82,256.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $64,836.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $40,220.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,408.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,061 shares of company stock valued at $180,208. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP

FRP Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FRP by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FRP during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FRP by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in FRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FRP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

Featured Stories

