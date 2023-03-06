Fruits (FRTS) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fruits has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Fruits has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $351,033.16 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

