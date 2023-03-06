FTAC Zeus Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZING) Shares Gap Up to $10.21

Shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $10.55. FTAC Zeus Acquisition shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 5,783 shares trading hands.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAC Zeus Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $121,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

