FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Acquired by Philosophy Capital Management LLC

Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,590,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 429,321 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation makes up approximately 2.4% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of FTAI Aviation worth $23,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 13.7% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 57.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 32.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTAI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE FTAI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.11. 308,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,401. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.05%.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.