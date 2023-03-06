Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Fuel Tech Stock Performance
FTEK stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 million, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.75.
Fuel Tech Company Profile
Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.
