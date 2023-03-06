Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

FTEK stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 million, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.75.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

