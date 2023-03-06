Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Short Interest Update

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the January 31st total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 398,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSNB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,908,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,800 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $11,685,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 159.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 765,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 470,408 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 851,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after buying an additional 423,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 15.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after buying an additional 189,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of FSNB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,512. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

