GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Update

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GAIL (India) Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of GAIL (India) stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. GAIL has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38.

About GAIL (India)

GAIL (India) Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, processing, transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Transmission services, Natural Gas Trading or Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other. The Transmission services segment includes natural gas and LPG.

